Tetovo police announced that two Argentine citizens who did not have legal residence permits in the country were detained in Gostivar.

On 26.11.2026, between 00:20 and 01:30, police officers from the Department of Internal Affairs in Gostivar carried out an operational inspection at a hospitality facility in the village of Dobërdoll, Gostivar, owned by B.R., who comes from the same village.

Të lidhura None found

During this operation, authorities encountered and detained two Argentine citizens for misusing their tourist stay.

They were held at the police station for further procedures, SPB Tetovo announced.