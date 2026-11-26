Well-known Azerbaijani television presenter Ada Suleyman died in a tragic accident, only a few hours after celebrating her 31st birthday.

The serious incident was recorded in the early hours of November 23 in the capital Baku. Her friend Anar Karimov, who was driving the car, also lost his life in the same accident.

Të lidhura None found

According to the news agency Report.az, a car and a truck were involved in the collision. Immediately after the report, emergency teams went to the scene and found that two people were trapped inside the car, which had been severely deformed by the impact.

With the help of special equipment, rescue teams pulled out the lifeless bodies of driver Anar Karimov and passenger Ada Suleymanova.

Ada Suleyman was a well-known figure in Azerbaijani media, having previously worked at ARB TV. She gained wide popularity through the show “Sən olsaydın,” which she hosted for a long time.

After leaving television, the 31-year-old was planning to launch a new YouTube project in podcast format, where she intended to invite well-known figures. She was also very active on social media, with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Her loss came at a particularly painful moment, as just a few hours before the accident she had celebrated her birthday at a restaurant in Baku. She was returning home when the fatal crash occurred.

Specialized expert examinations have been ordered in the case, while authorities are continuing investigations to clarify the circumstances and cause of the accident.