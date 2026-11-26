Clash in the European Front, Sela accuses Gashi of an agreement with DUI: We will unmask you

The Albanian League (LSH) raised claims today that MPs are being treated unfairly in the submission of questions. According to this party, MPs who are part of a parliamentary group have priority on the list for submitting questions.

LSH leader Ziadin Sela stated that if Gashi has an agreement with DUI to sideline MPs of other parties, that is his own matter, but if such a thing exists, we will tear off their masks.

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LSH MP Ilire Dauti said that although her name was ranked last on the list this time, she did not want to treat it as a personal issue, but wanted to speak about the violation of democracy and freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi said that the ranking of MPs for submitting questions is done according to the Rules of Procedure. He stressed that there is no injustice, because the order of MPs’ questions is provided for in Article 41, paragraph two.

DUI MP Dijana Toska reacted to Sela’s accusations of an agreement between Gashi and DUI.

She said that DUI has never lobbied to be ranked first or second on the list of MPs’ questions. According to her, this comes naturally based on the number of MPs, and they cannot be singled out as a coalition, especially as DUI, as allegedly having some agreement with the speaker or with the political parties in power over the ranking of MPs, because this is determined by law.

After this, Speaker Gashi called a half-hour break to coordinate with the coordinators of parliamentary groups, as the session was being continually blocked through procedural motions.