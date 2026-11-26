On December 27, 2026, Serbian citizens will head to the polls for the presidential elections.

The news was announced on Thursday by the new Speaker of Parliament, Aleksandar Čupić, who signed the document setting the date of the vote.

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After signing, Čupić invited citizens to take part in the process and exercise their right to vote.

This decision comes after significant political developments in Serbia. Former President Aleksandar Vučić resigned on September 27, aiming to run for prime minister in the October 25 parliamentary elections.

However, victory was secured by a wide margin by candidates backed by the student-led movement, marking a noticeable shift in Serbia’s political scene. The movement had organized anti-corruption protests and demanded changes in the country’s governance.

According to Reuters, the president of Serbia has a largely ceremonial role, while executive power is exercised by the government and the prime minister. However, the head of state has the right to propose the candidate for prime minister after consultations with political parties, as well as to appoint and dismiss army commanders.