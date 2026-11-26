Request to the Ministry of Justice: change the slogan “Report violence” during the Days of Activism against Violence against Women

Civil society organizations have asked the Ministry of Justice to review the central slogan of this year’s campaign, “Report violence,” orienting it toward institutional accountability, effective protection of victims and the elimination of impunity.

According to them, while at the international level the Days of Activism against Violence against Women are marked with calls for ensuring justice, the Ministry of Justice, with this slogan, is shifting the burden of institutional failures onto victims.

Të lidhura None found

The signatories of the statement consider that the choice of this slogan, in the face of repeated state failures in the fight against violence against women, shows a profound lack of understanding of the structural nature of gender-based violence, institutional responsibility and sensitivity toward victims.

With this slogan, civil society stresses, the Ministry of Justice shifts attention from state inaction to the action that the victim must take, thereby reproducing the disproportionate burden that women already carry in their efforts to secure protection and justice.

According to the organizations, the selection of this year’s slogan is not simply a public communication error, but a consequence of the appropriation of activism by the very institution toward which this activism should be directed.

Therefore, they demand that the Ministry of Justice relinquish its leading role in organizing the 16 Days of Activism campaign and recommend restoring coordination through the Security and Gender Group (SGG), ensuring that substantive leadership and the articulation of demands belong to women’s organizations, feminist activists and civil society.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign represents a platform of civic mobilization for addressing structural inequalities and demanding accountability from the state.

In Kosovo, this campaign has been marked since 2010 and for years was coordinated by UN Women, while since 2022 the Ministry of Justice has taken a dominant role in its organization.

The 16 Days of Activism are the result of decades of organizing, resistance and political engagement by the women’s movement and feminist activists.

Signatory organizations are the Kosovo Law Institute (IKD), the Kosovo Women’s Network (RRGK), the Kosovar Gender Studies Center (QKSGJ), Kosovo Women for Women (KW4W), the Center for Equality and Justice, the Center for Information, Criticism and Action (QIKA), the Center for Equality and Freedom (CEL Kosovo), Youth Initiative for Human Rights Kosovo (YIHR KS), the New Social Initiative (NSI), the Sekhmet Institute, Civil Rights Defenders, Artpolis, as well as the Voice of Roma, Ashkali and Egyptians (VORAE).