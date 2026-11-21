This Saturday, Prime Minister Edi Rama criticized Mayor Erion Veliaj and the leaders of Tirana Municipality, warning that dismissals of employees from their posts “on orders from afar” will not be forgiven.

At the Socialist Party assembly in Tirana, Rama returned to the expression “like Zeqo’s mother at the top of the cornel tree” and said that anyone who behaves this way toward the obligations they have to the party and to the citizens will no longer have a place in the Socialist Party.

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“But I want to make it very clear to everyone that whoever behaves like Zeqo’s mother at the top of the cornel tree, with the duties toward our political family and with the debts we owe to those who have entrusted us with the leadership of Tirana and Albania, will no longer have a place in this great political home, where everyone is necessary, but absolutely no one is indispensable,” Rama said.

“Every leader of every link of the leadership of Tirana Municipality, who is also a member of this political family, I say today that the targeting of people in office on orders from afar, for completely unjustifiable motives, will neither be forgotten nor forgiven,” he declared.

Rama also mentioned the dismissal of the head of the Municipal Police. He raised the question of whether her dismissal and those of other municipal employees were related to the lack of public support for Veliaj or to the stance of his lawyer.

“But how can a woman who has worn with dignity the uniform of the capital’s municipal police chief be dismissed, as well as other women and men leaders and employees at Tirana Municipality, because they do not ‘like’ or ‘share’ Lali’s writings from the imaginary political prison, or because they do not enjoy the support of his lawyer?” Rama said.

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT: I do not want to repeat here at length what I said at the National Assembly about the phenomenon of Zeqo’s mother at the top of the cornel tree. But I want to make it very clear to everyone that whoever behaves like Zeqo’s mother at the top of the cornel tree, with the duties toward our political family and with the debts we owe to those who have entrusted us with the leadership of Tirana and Albania, will no longer have a place in this great political home, where everyone is necessary, but absolutely no one is indispensable.

A person who is not free can be forgiven for misreading situations, misreading things, fantasizing by speaking wrongly and wrongly ordering the wrong things. But no one who has the freedom to make decisions in a political role, or whose duty is to put themselves at the service of others, can be forgiven for making the same mistakes, let alone for carrying out orders that their associates give against others. Therefore, every leader of every link of the leadership of Tirana Municipality, who is also a member of this political family, I say today that the targeting of people in office on orders from afar, for completely unjustifiable motives, will neither be forgotten nor forgiven.

We are the party that has liberated the Albanian state from the nightmare of political dismissals from work, saving the honor and dignity of thousands of teachers, nurses, police officers and civil servants who, before we achieved this liberation, were cannon fodder for the ruling party, while for years now no one asks them to account for whom they vote, let alone dismisses them because they do not appear in the uniform of our party.

But how can a woman who has worn with dignity the uniform of the capital’s municipal police chief be dismissed, as well as other women and men leaders and employees at Tirana Municipality, because they do not ‘like’ or ‘share’ Lali’s writings from the imaginary political prison, or because they do not enjoy the support of his lawyer?