Rama: We will win Tirana municipality again, the road to union with Europe passes through the PS

This Saturday, Prime Minister Edi Rama convened the Socialist Party (PS) Assembly in Tirana, where the focus is on local elections and the race for the capital.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said the Socialist Party will win again in Tirana and across the country. He described the PS as the only political force through which, according to him, Albania can join the European Union.

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“The PS is the party that will win Tirana and Albania, because it is the path through which union with Europe passes,” Rama said.

The Prime Minister described the other political alternatives as dangerous for the country’s future, saying they would bring chaos, confusion and instability.

He also said that Albania has become, according to him, an arena of a hybrid war against the EU, the country’s progress and its international reputation.

“The PS does not remain simply the best relative alternative in a political space where the other alternatives are not only much weaker, but seriously dangerous for the country’s future. Behind each of them comes chaos, confusion, instability that threatens Albania, which is visible to anyone who has eyes to see.

The PS is the party that will win Tirana and Albania, because it is the path through which union with Europe passes. In this very complicated time, our small Albania, precisely because it has become big, has also become an arena of the hybrid war against the EU, against progress, against our increased international reputation.

Why does the path of Albania’s economic strengthening pass through this party? This is best shown by the 2027 budget picture. That budget did not fall from the sky, nor was it produced by our wishes, which we have had as big ones from the very beginning, but we have not been able to turn them into budgets because the shrunken economy did not allow us; it was made precisely by the Albanian economy, which is stronger,” Rama said.