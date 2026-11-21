The Office of the Specialized Prosecutor in The Hague has asked Judge Christopher Gosnell that former President Hashim Thaci continue to be held in detention also in the case for obstruction of the administration of justice. According to the Prosecution, the 25-year prison sentence for war crimes has increased the risks that Thaci poses if he were to be released.

The submission, signed by prosecutor Kimberly P. West, was filed on November 16, just one day before the pronouncement of the judgment in this case. It relates to the twelfth review of the detention measure against Thaci.

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According to the Prosecution, all three risks that Article 41(6)(b) of the Law on Specialist Chambers provides as grounds for detention exist: flight, obstruction of proceedings, and commission of new criminal offenses. The SPO emphasizes that even one of them is sufficient for the continuation of detention.

Regarding the risk of flight, the Prosecution claims that Thaci may have access to large sums of money, that he can easily secure the support of his allies, and that he could move to states where the Specialist Chambers have no control possibilities. As an additional element, it mentions what the Prosecution calls a pattern of disrespect for court orders and detention rules, including recent violations. According to prosecutor West, the war crimes sentence gives Thaci added motive to avoid facing justice.

The Prosecution devotes most of the submission to the risk of obstruction of proceedings, which it assesses as extremely high. It lists five elements: the grounded suspicion that Thaci made extensive efforts to obstruct the war crimes trial, the leading role he allegedly had in these efforts, the involvement of persons who are still free in Kosovo, the fact that the alleged efforts also affected protected witnesses, and the continuing risk of retaliation against them.

The SPO also mentions what it calls a climate of witness intimidation in Kosovo. It refers to protests after the September 16 judgment and internet posts that, according to it, have called for violence. The Prosecution assesses that tensions are expected to increase again after the second judgment.

According to the submission, no release conditions would sufficiently reduce these risks. The Prosecution argues that Thaci could communicate through other persons or their devices, while his communications outside the detention center could not be effectively monitored. For this reason, the SPO considers the continuation of detention necessary, reasonable, and proportionate.

One day after the filing of the submission, on November 17, Judge Gosnell sentenced Thaci to 17 months in prison in the obstruction of justice case. This is far less than the six years the Prosecution had requested. In the same case, Bashkim Smakaj and Fadil Fazliu were each sentenced to 12 months in prison, Hajredin Kuci was sentenced to one month suspended, while Isni Kilaj was acquitted.

On September 16, Thaci was sentenced in the first instance to 25 years in prison for war crimes. In the same judgment, Jakup Krasniqi was sentenced to 25 years, Kadri Veseli to 18 years, and Rexhep Selimi to 13 years in prison. Both judgments, the one for war crimes and the one for obstruction of justice, are first-instance and can be appealed.

Thaci has been held in detention in The Hague since November 2020. Since then, all defense requests for his release have been rejected.