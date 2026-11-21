The ruling party, OBRM-PDUKM, has accused LSDM of continuing to spread accusations and manipulations that it describes as false and completely unfounded regarding Alta Bank.

OBRM-PDUKM reacted by saying that, after all previous attempts to create widespread fear and panic over the Alta Bank case have failed, LSDM is now treating even the public auction as wrongdoing.

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According to the party, LSDM and Filipče are opening a new episode of the political campaign, trying to present a public and transparent procedure, such as the public auction for Alta Bank, as a secret deal, the statement says.

OBRM-PDUKM recalls that earlier LSDM had raised claims about suspicious transfers of millions to Serbia and Russia, financial outflows, as well as scenarios of the bank’s bankruptcy and endangerment of citizens’ assets. According to the ruling party, these announcements and accusations have never materialized.

Instead of opening a serious fact-based debate, the party stresses that SDS is only trying to create distrust and anxiety among the public through such political constructions. According to OBRM-PDUKM, if they were as committed to consolidating the party, preparing a program and an offer for citizens, LSDM and Filipče would have improved their rating, which is on the verge of statistical error.

OBRM-PDUKM also announces that the new Criminal Code will provide for a new criminal offense, which will be punishable by imprisonment for anyone who, using their official or social position and reputation, with false statements or documents, publishes inaccurate information for the public and thereby endangers the stability of the banking system.