Academic Mazllum Baraliu has asked the Vetëvendosje Movement and the Democratic Party of Kosovo to turn the agreement on the new legal initiative on the Specialist Chambers into concrete steps as soon as possible, stressing that the country has already stalled in this direction.

During his appearance on the show “Intervista e javës” on KosovaPress, Baraliu positively assessed the agreement between the two main parliamentary forces on this issue, but called for the working group to move at a fast pace, without delays, and with the participation of legal experts, diplomacy and state institutions.

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According to him, it is essential that the legal changes do not remain merely formal, but bring real legal consequences, especially in limiting the mandate of the Specialist Chambers and in supporting former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army in the appeal phase in The Hague.

“This should have happened earlier and there must be no time-wasting, because we are late and could be delayed even more. It is positive that the two main parliamentary parties fully agree on addressing this issue. Regardless of whether there were procedural violations or not, we must move as quickly as possible with the approval of this law, the second amendment, to make it more comprehensive and more legally effective. Action must be taken and we must not be delayed by the working group, experts, our diplomacy and the whole state, to help the defense of the four in The Hague at the second-instance appeal,” he said.

Speaking about the content of the new legislative initiative, Baraliu stressed that it must be in harmony with the Constitution of Kosovo, especially with Article 162, paragraph 3, and Amendment 24.

He assessed that the first draft of the bill had serious constitutional flaws and called on the working group to exercise maximum care during its review and reworking.

Baraliu emphasized that the legal effects of the new initiative will depend precisely on the final text of the bill and on how it aligns with constitutional provisions and the relevant mechanisms of the Specialist Chambers.

“The effect it will have depends on the content that emerges from the review and reworking of this bill by the working group and the Assembly. What should it be? It should comply with the Constitution of Kosovo, more precisely with Article 162, paragraph 3 and Amendment 24. It should also comply with the requirements or provisions of what is called the Constitutional Chamber within the Specialist Chambers… Therefore care must be taken, because the first version was simply in conflict with our Constitution and with the Constitutional Chamber there,” Baraliu stressed.

On the other hand, Baraliu called for greater engagement from Kosovo’s institutions, stressing that in this process there is no room for long-term strategies, but concrete and immediate actions are needed.

He highlighted the role of the working group, experts and Kosovo’s diplomacy, calling for the bill to be convincing for the European Union as well and to produce legal and political effects.

According to him, every minute matters given the judicial proceedings taking place in The Hague and the need to support the defense of former KLA leaders in the appeal phase.

“Given that the head of this group is strategic, but there is no time for strategy, concrete and urgent actions must be taken. Every second and minute is precious, since he is the chief diplomat and deputy prime minister. They must work day and night and draft a bill for amendment, or build an adequate and convincing one from scratch for the EU. It should have political and legal effects, if possible,” Baraliu stressed.

Baraliu also commented on the second conviction of former president Hashim Thaçi for obstruction of justice, expressing criticism of the Special Court and the way former KLA leaders are being treated.

He described the decision as a continuation of the court’s previous approach, while objecting to the way, according to him, the activity of former KLA leaders has been characterized.

Baraliu declared that such assessments affect not only the accused individuals, but also Kosovo and the foundations of its statehood.

“Unfortunately, it is a continuation of the first one, but with elements and premises to leave the impression that these are milder after the protests and the reaction of our institutions and the people. What they did at the first instance, characterizing the activity of the four as criminal activity and criminal organization, is not an accusation and conviction only against them, but also against Kosovo and the foundations of the state. The very fact that they had announced six years for Thaçi and gave him 17 months, while others received less, shows that the popular revolt had an impact and had a positive effect. Since they, in the name of the people, made that drastic decision,” he concluded.