Edi Rama: Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca have been expelled from this house

During his speech at the meeting of the SP Assembly for Tirana, Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed the expulsion of Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca from the Socialist Party.

The Socialist leader referred to the two socialist figures as “those expelled in recent days from this house.”

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“Veliaj’s lawyer addresses the Municipality of Tirana in writing, signing as political leader, while he is one of the two expelled in recent days from this house, where no one will be tolerated anymore who behaves with the people like Zeqo’s mother on top of the cornel tree,” he said.

We recall that a week earlier, during the meeting of the SP National Assembly in the Bay of Lalzi, the prime minister proposed the vote and removal of Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca, the latter a lawyer for Erion Veliaj, from the party’s leadership structures.

At that meeting, the Assembly did not vote for their expulsion, while Rama’s statement today confirms that the decision to expel them has been made.

During the meeting in the Bay of Lalzi, there were also reports of exchanges between the prime minister and the former Speaker of Parliament, Elisa Spiropali.

In support of the latter came Erion Braçe, Fatmir Xhafaj and Pandeli Majko, who opposed her expulsion from the socialist leadership forums.