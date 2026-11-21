Jakup Krasniqi bids farewell to family in Pristina and leaves for The Hague

After spending time with his relatives, Jakup Krasniqi has left his residence in Pristina to return to The Hague.

The latest footage recorded in the capital shows him hugging his niece and exchanging greetings with family members moments before leaving.

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Krasniqi’s relatives had gathered in the yard of the house in Pristina to bid him farewell before his departure.

His stay in Kosovo gave him the opportunity to spend time with family members, while the moment of separation was accompanied by hugs and strong emotions.

Recall that Krasniqi was sentenced by the Special Court in The Hague to 25 years in prison for war crimes, in the first-instance ruling.

He is currently being held in detention in The Hague, as part of the judicial process taking place before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.