The chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, commemorated the activist, patriot and intellectual Xhavit Ahmeti on the 30th anniversary of his tragic death.

In a memorial message, Abdixhiku praised Ahmeti’s contribution to Kosovo’s efforts for freedom, independence and democracy, highlighting his political, educational and national engagement.

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Xhavit Ahmeti was part of the LDK since its founding, initially as a member of its General Council and later as education adviser to the historic president Ibrahim Rugova.

He also made an important contribution to building Kosovo’s independent education system. He was a professor of chemistry at the Faculty of Mathematical and Natural Sciences of the University of Prishtina, while in the first presidential and parliamentary elections he was elected a member of the Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo.

Ahmeti died on 21 November 1996, in a tragic accident during an official trip to Belgrade.

Abdixhiku stressed that Ahmeti’s work and dedication to the national cause have left an indelible mark on Kosovo’s history.

“The work, ideal and contribution of Prof. Xhavit Ahmeti will forever remain part of our collective memory. May his memory be eternal!”, wrote Abdixhiku.