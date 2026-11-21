Application phase for kindergarten coupons begins – which families benefit and until when can applications be submitted

The Ministry of Education and Science (MASH) has announced the new call for applications to the Kindergarten Coupons Program, which is aimed at families receiving social assistance with children aged 3 to 6.

According to the Government of Kosovo, this program enables these families to enroll their children in licensed private and public-private kindergartens, at no cost to parents.

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The call covers families residing in these 18 municipalities: Vushtrri, Gjilan, Prishtina, Peja, Drenas, Lipjan, Ferizaj, Shtime, Viti, Fushë-Kosova, Suhareka, Gjakova, Graçanica, Mitrovica, Klina, Prizren, Obiliq and Podujeva.

Through this scheme, the state covers the kindergarten fee in full. For children who live far from the chosen institution, transport support is also provided if the set criteria are met.

To qualify, the family must be a participant in the Social Assistance Scheme, while the child must be of the required age and reside in the relevant municipality where they will attend kindergarten.

Application is also allowed before the child turns 3, specifically from age 2 years and 6 months to 5 years and 6 months, provided that kindergarten attendance begins at age 3 and ends when compulsory pre-primary or primary education begins in a public institution.

The ministry has announced that participation in this program does not affect the benefits families receive from social assistance.

“Participation in the Coupons Program does not affect benefits from the Social Assistance Scheme. Families already benefiting from the program and families who benefited from this program during the 2025/26 school year, whose children now belong to the 5-6 age group and have not started compulsory pre-primary education in a public educational institution, must reapply for continued support,” the notice states.

The deadline for submitting applications is 10 December 2026.