The attack in Banjska, in which Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life, still remains without a full response from the Serbian judicial system. Even though the High Court in Belgrade has ordered detention and issued an arrest warrant for Milan Radoičić, he has not yet been charged with organizing this attack. At the same time, information suggesting his possible escape to Russia has raised new doubts about Belgrade’s responsibility.

Serbian lawyer Čedomir Stojković spoke to “Bota sot” about this issue. According to him, the arrest warrant against Milan Radoičić constitutes only a procedural formality, while he accuses Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić of obstructing the full clarification of responsibilities for the Banjska attack.

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He emphasizes that Serbian institutions had the opportunity to handle this case much earlier, but according to him, they lacked the will to move the criminal process forward.

Stojković describes the issuance of the arrest warrant as a formality that came from the automatic application of the law, since Radoičić did not appear before the police within the deadline set by the court. According to him, this shows that a criminal procedure intended to actually take place never existed. He recalls that people lost their lives and that Radoičić was publicly filmed with large quantities of weapons, which would be enough for a long prison sentence. However, according to the lawyer, he was left free, even though detention in such cases is mandatory. Now that he has fled, Stojković considers this a mockery of the criminal procedure.

When speaking about the reasons Serbia has still not filed an indictment against Radoičić for organizing the attack, the Serbian lawyer directs open accusations at President Aleksandar Vučić. He believes that the failure to prosecute Radoičić is linked to an attempt to protect the Serbian political leadership from potential responsibility.

According to Stojković, Serbia did not charge Radoičić because Aleksandar Vučić, as the center of power, stopped it. He assesses that the only reason for starting any procedure was Vučić’s attempt to extinguish the international political fire created after the event. The lawyer claims that Vučić never wanted Radoičić to be charged, because it was he himself, in his capacity as President of Serbia, who ordered the organization of the attack in Banjska.

The lawyer claims that no action by the Serbian army and no training could have been carried out without Vučić’s approval, who at that time held the position of supreme commander of the army. He adds that even the Serbian intelligence service, BIA, could not have undertaken actions without his knowledge.

According to him, a public judicial process would make it possible to clarify the circumstances of the attack’s organization and the possible role of Serbian state institutions.

Stojković says that if the trial were to begin, it would be public and many elements would be established as judicial facts, including the fact that Banjska was an attack organized by Serbia’s security services against Kosovo. He sees the absence of an indictment as an attempt to hide this truth.

He also calls untrue the arguments of Serbian authorities that the lack of an indictment is linked to the non-delivery of certain evidence from Kosovo through EULEX. According to him, Radoičić’s public statement that he took responsibility for organizing the attack should have served as a basis for advancing the procedure.

Stojković emphasizes that the justifications of the Serbian judiciary, according to which Radoičić has not been charged because EULEX has not delivered certain documents, are untrue. According to him, the truth is the opposite: the judiciary had and continues to have all the necessary evidence to convict Radoičić, since he himself stated that he was responsible for Banjska. The lawyer believes that Radoičić made this statement due to an agreement with Vučić, so that he would take responsibility upon himself to protect the president.

The lawyer also criticizes the work of the Serbian prosecution handling the case, claiming that the investigative process is serving as a cover to avoid filing an indictment. He demands that officials who, according to him, influenced this process also be held accountable.

According to Stojković, Serbia’s judiciary had and continues to have all the necessary elements to convict Radoičić. He recalls that the chief prosecutor of the prosecution conducting the investigation, which he describes as a cover, is precisely the person whose appointment Aleksandar Vulin had lobbied for. Therefore, according to the lawyer, that prosecutor was given an order not to file an indictment and must be held accountable, if the new government wants real change.

Furthermore, he assesses that Belgrade is trying to avoid responsibility for the Banjska attack by not bringing the matter to a judicial decision. He emphasizes that, in his view, the attack was not the work of an independent criminal group, but was coordinated with Serbia’s security services.

Stojković states that Vučić’s regime thought that without a verdict there is no formal legal responsibility, but this, according to him, is not true. He emphasizes that responsibility exists, because this was not about some rebellious citizen who had organized a criminal gang, but about an attack coordinated with Serbia’s security services. According to the lawyer, the absence of an indictment against Radoičić confirms this best, because otherwise he would have been arrested immediately upon returning to Serbia from Banjska. Instead, Serbian police and BIA helped him leave Kosovo.

Speaking about the role of the international community, Stojković demands that pressure on Serbian authorities focus on implementing the rule of law and on fully clarifying the Banjska case. According to him, the new government in Serbia must demonstrate the will for change by ensuring that the procedure against Radoičić is carried through to the end.

He emphasizes that the international community must demand the implementation of the rule of law in Serbia, since this demand was what brought about the change of government. According to him, any government that wishes to govern must first insist that the procedure against Radoičić be fully carried out.

However, the lawyer claims that Radoičić is already in Russia and that his departure from Serbia was made possible by the secret services of both countries, as well as by the inaction of the Serbian judiciary. He warns that his return to face justice may be difficult.

Stojković states that Radoičić is in Russia and that he fled Serbia during the change of power. According to him, Russian and Serbian secret services helped him in this, because without that help he would not have been able to escape. He adds that Serbia’s judiciary also helped him, which did not place him in detention, even though the law obliged it to do so. The lawyer emphasizes that anyone who escapes justice in Russia does not return to the country from which they fled, and that Russia certainly will not extradite him.

In the end, he demands that the international community not be satisfied only with the demand for Radoičić’s arrest, but also seek accountability for the people who, according to him, helped him leave and evade justice.

He concludes that the international community must demand sanctions for the persons responsible for his escape, because this too is linked to the rule of law. According to him, anyone who helps a person suspected of crimes evade justice bears responsibility themselves.