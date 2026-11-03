Public lighting contracts: Pristina’s VV files complaint against Përparim Rama with the Special Prosecution

Two contracts for public lighting in the capital are at the center of a complaint that the Pristina branch of the Vetëvendosje Movement filed today with the Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo, along with the relevant materials.

Gëzim Sveçla said that VV’s suspicions concern abuses in these contracts, which, according to the party, have caused damage to the budget of the Municipality of Pristina.

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The contracts were awarded within a relatively short period: the first in July 2024 and the second in April 2025. Sveçla explained that comparing them revealed major price differences for the same items and the same work, prompting the branch to examine them more closely.

He said he was convinced that facts and evidence supported suspicions of an abusive contract and damage to the municipal budget. According to him, the findings of the review have now been submitted to the Special Prosecution, which is expected to fully investigate the matter.

Sveçla also called for those responsible to be held accountable if the allegations raised by VV are substantiated; the party considers them to be well-founded.