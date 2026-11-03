Kërçeli responds to Rama: We are driven by love for Prishtina, not political spite

Following criticism by Prishtina Mayor Përparim Rama of VV’s action outside the Prosecutor’s Office, Vetëvendosje Movement MP Ilir Kërçeli has responded.

In his response, Kërçeli rejected the idea that their actions are driven by political spite. He stressed that their efforts are rooted in love for the capital, oversight of how citizens’ taxes are spent and demands for accountability for misuse.

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The MP also referred to funding for the capital’s Outer Ring Road project, noting that the Government of the Republic of Kosovo had allocated the funds a day earlier.

In his full post, Kërçeli addressed Rama, noting how quickly he had responded and expressing satisfaction that he also follows their press conferences.

He then listed three reasons for their involvement to Përparim, ruling out political spite as a motive: 1. Love for the capital; 2. Attention to how the capital’s residents’ taxes are used; 3. Reporting any irregularities.

In closing, Kërçeli stressed that anyone who misuses the taxes paid by the capital’s residents must be held accountable. In a postscript, he stated that yesterday the Government of the Republic of Kosovo had approved the allocation of funds to implement the capital’s Outer Ring Road project.