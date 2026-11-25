Kostovski avoids answering about implementation of the Law on the Use of Languages in Butel Park

The mayor of the Municipality of Butel, Darko Kostovski, did not answer why the Law on the Use of Languages has not been implemented in the municipality’s new park.

During a press conference, journalists asked him twice about the issue, but Kostovski referred to other topics and, at one point, invited the journalist to visit the park.

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“I sincerely wish for you, too, to enjoy the park and come visit it,” he said, without answering the question of why the law was not being implemented.

At the entrance to the park, the sign was initially posted only in Macedonian, which also sparked clashes in the Council of the Municipality of Butel.

Later, several citizens took the initiative to put up a sign in Albanian as well.

According to the 2021 population census, more than 14,000 Albanians live in the Municipality of Butel, accounting for 37.1 percent of the resident population. Macedonians account for 44.8 percent, with around 17,000 residents.