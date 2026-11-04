Kusari-Lila and EULEX chief discuss stability, rule of law and economy

Kusari-Lila and EULEX chief discuss stability, rule of law and economy

Political developments in the country, institutional stability, the rule of law and economic development were the focus of a meeting between Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation Mimoza Kusari-Lila and the head of the EULEX mission, Antero Lopes.

According to a statement from MINTI, they discussed the need for a secure environment that enables investment and economic activity.

Të lidhura

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During discussions on industrial development, particular attention was paid to the ministry’s programs and the project to build eco-industrial parks in Kosovo.

Kusari-Lila also addressed progress in law and order throughout Kosovo. She spoke about strengthening the institutions responsible for guaranteeing security and stability.

The ministry stressed that a more favorable investment climate, increased economic prosperity, good governance and the advancement of democracy remain among the priorities of Kosovo’s institutions.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 23:01

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