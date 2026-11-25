Gashi and Spanca discuss strengthening cooperation to investigate the misuse of public funds

On Wednesday, Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi met with Auditor General Vlora Spanca to discuss interinstitutional cooperation in handling cases involving suspected misuse of public funds.

A key part of the discussion focused on implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Audit Office and the State Prosecutor’s Office as effectively as possible.

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The agreement sets out how the State Prosecutor’s Office handles cases referred by the National Audit Office when there are suspicions that elements of a criminal offense may be present, particularly fraud involving public finances.

Gashi and Spanca also discussed organizing further joint workshops to share professional experience and build capacity to detect and handle cases that may involve criminal conduct.

According to the announcement, the parties agreed to deepen cooperation between the institutions going forward, while respecting the powers and responsibilities assigned to each of them by law.

This cooperation aims to improve mechanisms for handling suspicions of misuse of public funds and combating fraud involving public finances.