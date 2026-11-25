Spiropali: It no longer matters whether Rama likes me or not, let the race for the leadership of the Socialist Party begin; we do not have a permanent leader!

Today, MP Elisa Spiropali called for a leadership contest to be opened within the party after 17 years. She openly challenged Rama, saying that the leader is not permanent.

She stressed that the Socialist Party cannot function with the idea of a permanent leader, while calling for people with problems to be removed from its leadership structures.

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Spiropali also criticized those who, according to her, removed the statute from the Socialist Party’s websites and who today refer precisely to that document.

“I do not know whether Edi Rama likes me or not, but I know my own will: that the Socialists whom I have fought battles for, battles no one else has fought, support me. I have stood by my convictions. I am a convinced left-wing, socialist and progressive. I believe the Socialists support me. If they want a popularity contest, I have a proposal: let the race in the Socialist Party be opened after 17 years. We do not have a permanent leader, no matter how good he may be. Those who have removed the statute from the Socialist Party’s websites today are talking about the statute,” Elisa Spiropali said.

She firmly stated that she would not give up her mandate: “Let those who have problems leave. I will not give up my mandate. I have worked not only for myself, but also so that others could win votes.”