Cloudy weather and rain showers today in Kosovo, maximum temperatures up to 16 degrees Celsius

Kosovo is expected to see mostly cloudy weather today, with sunny intervals and a chance of light rain showers.

According to the Kosovo Hydrometeorological Institute (IHMK), cloud cover in some areas is expected to bring rain showers, while temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of year.

Të lidhura None found

Minimum temperatures will range from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The wind will blow mainly from the southwest, at speeds of 1 to 5 meters per second.

Morning and evening hours are forecast to be cool, while during the day temperatures will see a slight increase.