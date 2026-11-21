From Berlin, Mickoski warns of a difficult winter for North Macedonia and Europe

Hristijan Mickoski, the prime minister of North Macedonia, said from Berlin that his country and Europe will face a harsh winter due to numerous global challenges and the complicated security situation in the world.

The statements came after an event convened by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which focused on global challenges and international security developments.

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The meeting was also attended by the US special envoys for Ukraine negotiations, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while US President Donald Trump joined by telephone.

According to Mickoski, Trump informed the participants about the meetings he has held with the presidents of Russia and China.

The head of the Macedonian government considered North Macedonia’s presence in international discussions and its contribution to efforts to overcome global challenges as important.

He warned that both North Macedonia and all of Europe will experience a difficult winter period, but stressed that the government is working for citizens to get through this season under normal conditions, despite international difficulties.

Mickoski also described the current global situation as a third world war unfolding in silence, adding that the authorities are finding ways and creating strategies to ease the living standard of Macedonian citizens.