During the past week, health authorities in North Macedonia confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, the Institute of Public Health announced.

Of 64 laboratory samples analyzed, three tested positive for coronavirus, four others for the influenza virus, and none for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Të lidhura None found

In the same period, the spread of flu marked an increase of 37.5 percent, reaching 154 reported cases during the preceding week.

Meanwhile, concern remains over the situation at the Kozle Clinic for Lung Diseases, where about 50 children are receiving treatment for respiratory infections, including an infant who is only 40 days old.