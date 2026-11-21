Plenković reminds Montenegro of border agreements with Kosovo: Croatia will not give up its territory

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said on Friday that his country does not claim anyone’s land, but will not give up the territory that belongs to it either. He said this in response to a statement by Montenegro’s foreign minister, who had stressed that his country will not cede any part of its territory during talks on demarcating the border with Croatia.

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović had earlier asserted on Friday that Montenegro will not withdraw from any part of its land, but is ready to continue negotiations with Croatia and for unresolved issues to be closed by agreement or before international bodies.

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Referring to this statement, Plenković said it was not clear to him which area of territory the Montenegrin minister was talking about.

“I cannot fully understand which part of the territory this refers to,” Plenković told reporters in Poreč, according to the Croatian news agency HINA.

“Croatia never seeks anyone else’s territory, but it does not give up its own. Neither our government nor anyone else in Croatia will allow that. Our position will not change – it is clear and firm,” he added.

Plenković explained that the Croatian proposal for a land border agreement is based on the principles of the Badinter Commission, according to which the former borders between republics, after the dissolution of Yugoslavia, became state borders.

He also mentioned that the temporary regime established in 2002 confirms the border at Cape Konfin. This solution was accepted more than two decades ago by the joint expert groups of both countries.

According to him, the time has now come for the existing temporary border regime to become official.

“As for our position, it is clear, firm and will not change,” the Croatian prime minister stressed.

He added that Montenegro has already resolved border demarcation issues with Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, based on the same principles, so an agreement with Croatia should not be complicated.

“Anything else would be extremely surprising and, if fully analyzed, from our side could be read as if someone has claims over Croatia’s land territory,” Plenković said, although he expressed hope that this is not true.

Border demarcation remains one of the open issues between the two countries, which Croatia insists on strongly, while Montenegro is conducting negotiations for membership in the European Union.

On Thursday, official Zagreb refused to give consent for the closing of Chapter 15, which relates to energy, partly because of disputed documents concerning the demarcation of the maritime border.