Oil prices declining at customs, but not in the retail market! Companies post record turnover, profit margins slightly up

Although wholesale and retail hydrocarbon trading companies dominate the list of the largest by revenue, they are very few on the profit list, as they continue to declare very low margins, not exceeding 5% for retailers and 2.5% for wholesalers.

In 2025, the downward trend in fuel prices continued for a third consecutive year on exchanges and in customs imports, but in the retail market it remained unchanged at around 175 lek per liter, same as in 2024, while in 2023 it was around 180 lek per liter.

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Consumption continued to grow, influenced by both high imports of vehicles entering circulation for the first time and the increase in tourism, some of whom use rental cars to get around. In 2025, imports reached 740,000 tons, the highest level ever recorded, up 12.7% year-on-year.

The increase in vehicles on the road is another factor driving fuel consumption. Data from the General Directorate of Road Transport show that the number of active vehicles in circulation exceeded the 1 million mark for the first time at the end of 2025, up from 676,000 in 2020.

In 2024-2025 alone, a record number of nearly 100,000 vehicles per year were registered, following the “discovery” of a new purchase market, that of South Korea, and also China, although from the latter more electric vehicles come.

Although interest in electric vehicles is growing, diesel and gasoline cars dominate, with 69% and 20% respectively, and 7.7% are gasoline/gas, keeping demand for derivative fuel products high in the market.

Despite the increase in consumption and high revenue turnover (three wholesale hydrocarbon trading companies rank among the top 10 of “Monitor 200” by revenue in 2025 and about 20 are on the list of 200), their profits remain minimal and most operators do not even manage to enter the top 200 zone.

Only three companies are ranked in the list of the largest by profits in 2025, up from 2 in 2024.

Nevertheless, in 2025, some companies, mainly retail traders, saw a slight improvement in profit margins compared to 2024.

Operators explain that when the price is low, companies have more room to maneuver with prices, since the reflection of their decline on exchanges is somewhat slower.

Customs data show that in 2025, import prices had a downward tendency, favoring importing and trading companies.

The unit value per liter of diesel imports at customs fell to 53 lek, down 14% from the previous year and twice as low as in 2022, when the fuel crisis after Russia’s attack on Ukraine significantly raised fuel prices on exchanges and consequently in the country.

While in the retail market diesel and gasoline were traded at unchanged prices in 2025, the easing of additional import costs appears to have gone toward offsetting the increase in other costs, or to a slight improvement in profit margins.

“Kastrati Energy Trade” (wholesale trading) was the largest enterprise in the country in 2025 by annual turnover, with revenue of nearly 90 billion lek, almost three times higher than the second-ranked private company.

However, in the profit ranking the company is positioned 15th, as profits remain minimal relative to turnover, at 1.8 billion lek before taxes, according to preliminary data from the Tax Administration, since the company has not yet submitted its balance sheet. The profit margin was about 2%.

“Gega Oil Group” (wholesale) is the second-largest fuel trading operator in the country by annual turnover. Its revenue was about 33 billion lek in 2025. Profits were minimal at 137 million lek, and it was not part of the list by profits. The company reported a minimal margin of 0.4%, at the same levels as the previous year.

“Europetrol Durrës Albania”, the third-largest fuel trading company by annual turnover, with 37 billion lek in revenue, reported profits of 188 million lek in 2025, with a profit margin of 0.5%, and was not part of the profit list.

The other wholesale operator, “Bolv Oil”, with revenue of 12.4 billion lek, returned to profits at the level of 65 million lek (margin 0.5%) after losses of 239 million lek in 2024, but remained outside the list.

“Eroil”, the fifth-largest wholesaler in the country, reported revenue of 10.7 billion lek and minimal profits of 12.6 million lek, with an unchanged margin of 0.1%.

Retail traders have slightly higher profit margins compared to wholesalers, reaching up to about 5%.

“Kastrati Energy”, the largest retailer in the country, reported revenue of 17 billion lek and profits, according to preliminary data from the Tax Administration, reached about 800 million lek, making it part of the “Monitor 200” list by profits. The profit margin improved to 4.7%, from 4.3% in 2024, and from 2.5% the previous year.

“Skënderi G”, the retail trader of “Europetrol Durrës Albania” reported revenue of 10.1 billion lek. The operator saw profits triple to 263 million lek, becoming part of the “Monitor 200” ranking by profits. The margin rose significantly from 0.7% to 2.6%.

“Olsi sh.p.k.”, another major oil trading operator (the retail trader of “Bolv Oil”), with revenue of 7.3 billion lek, reported profits of 30 million lek (margin 0.41%) after losses of 40.7 million lek in 2024.

“Gega Center GKG” had revenue of 7.7 billion lek, while declaring minimal profits of 31 million lek, with a margin of 0.4%.

The data show that operators achieve higher profit margins in periods when oil prices are falling, as the decline in prices on the domestic market occurs more slowly than on international markets. The opposite happens when prices on exchanges rise; although the reflection in price is quick, profits tend to improve more slowly due to higher costs.

According to operators, the low profit margins in this sector are influenced by several factors: small price movements on the global market, strong competition on the domestic market due to the large number of operators and fuel stations relative to consumption and vehicle circulation, as well as high investment costs in storage depots.

Data from the Association of Hydrocarbon Companies show that coastal depot capacities are about three times larger than real demand, reaching 300–400 million liters from Vlora to Shëngjin, compared to 60 million liters that are actually needed.

The association also mentions two other factors that affect traders’ profits: price differences with border areas, which encourage consumers to refuel outside Albania, and smuggling with fishing boats, which increases competition and forces importers to lower prices.

The planned removal of the turnover tax in the fiscal package that will enter into force in 2027 is expected to ease the price by about 32 lek per liter, eliminating the price difference with regional countries, which would positively affect the growth of fuel consumption in the country.

The entire region earns little from fuel trading, Kosovo holds the record

As in Albania, fuel trading is one of the activities with the highest turnover in the region’s economies, but company profits remain relatively low compared to revenue. In most countries, the main operators record net profit margins of 1% to 4%, although some companies achieve higher levels.

Profitability also varies by activity, as wholesale trading generally operates with narrower margins, while retail sales networks can achieve higher rates.

Serbia, main operators with profit margins of 1–2%

In Serbia, the largest company in the sector is NIS, which has an integrated activity that includes extraction, processing, and trading of oil. In 2025, NIS generated about 2.27 billion euros in revenue but recorded a net loss of 104.4 million euros, with a negative margin of 4.6%.

Among operators focused on fuel trading, “Knez Petrol” generated 545.8 million euros in revenue and 5.2 million euros in net profit, with a margin of only 1%. “Lukoil Srbija” had 425.4 million euros in revenue and 6.3 million euros in profits, with a margin of 1.5%, while “OMV Srbija” reported 416.7 million euros in revenue and 8.6 million euros in profits, with a margin of 2.1%. These companies operate fuel station networks and, depending on the case, also trade wholesale.

Montenegro, “Jugopetrol” with the highest profits

In Montenegro, the market is dominated by “Jugopetrol”, which generated 251.5 million euros in revenue and 9.37 million euros in net profit in 2025, with a profit margin of 3.7%. The company operates the EKO station network and is also engaged in wholesale supply.

“INA Crna Gora” reported 113.6 million euros in revenue and 1 million euros in net profit, with a margin of 0.9%. “Hifa Oil CG” generated 57.4 million euros in revenue and 1.32 million euros in profits, with a margin of 2.3%, while “Petrol Crna Gora MNE” had 54 million euros in revenue and 1.64 million euros in profits, with a margin of 3%.

Also in the ranking are “Lukoil Montenegro”, with 46.4 million euros in revenue and 1.96 million euros in profits, with a margin of 4.2%, as well as “Kalamper”, with 29.7 million euros in revenue and 1.89 million euros in profits, with a margin of 6.4%. For some operators, the activity also includes other services besides fuel trading.

North Macedonia, “Makpetrol” more profitable than OKTA

In North Macedonia, OKTA is the largest operator by revenue, with 627.3 million euros in 2025. However, net profit was 9.31 million euros, or only 1.5% of turnover. The company is mainly focused on the supply and wholesale trading of petroleum products.

“Makpetrol”, which also operates a wide network of fuel stations, generated 508 million euros in revenue and 19.33 million euros in net profit, with a margin of 3.8%. Its profits were more than double those of OKTA, despite lower turnover.

“Lukoil Macedonia” reported 157.1 million euros in revenue and 5.18 million euros in profits, with a margin of 3.3%. Meanwhile, “Supertrade”, with 146.1 million euros in revenue, generated only 460,000 euros in net profit, or 0.3% of turnover. “Dadi Oil” had 140.1 million euros in revenue and 2.16 million euros in profits, with a margin of 1.5%.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, turnover over 500 million euros and profit margins often below 2%

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, fuel traders have a large presence in the ranking of companies by revenue.

“Holdina”, one of the main fuel supply and distribution operators, generated 747.2 million euros in revenue and 7.89 million euros in net profit, with a margin of 1.1%.

“Optima Grupa” reported 559.2 million euros in revenue and 1.53 million euros in profits, with a margin of only 0.3%, while “Hifa-Oil”, focused on wholesale trading and distribution, had 523.3 million euros in revenue and 3.07 million euros in profits, with a margin of 0.6%.

Even “Hifa-Petrol”, which operates in the retail market, achieved a relatively low margin. The company had 400.1 million euros in revenue and 4.83 million euros in net profit, or 1.2%.

Among other operators, “Petrol BH Oil Company” reported 191.5 million euros in revenue and 5.91 million euros in profits, with a margin of 3.1%, while “Nestro Petrol” had 174.7 million euros in revenue and 2.31 million euros in profits, with a margin of 1.3%.

An exception is “Nešković”, which generated 135.5 million euros in revenue and 14.68 million euros in net profit, with a margin of 10.8%, significantly higher than most other market operators.

Kosovo, “Ex Fis” with profit margin above 9%

In Kosovo, “Ex Fis”, one of the large fuel trading companies, generated 223.2 million euros in revenue and 20.39 million euros in net profit in 2025. The profit margin of 9.1% is among the highest of the operators identified in the regional ranking.

“HiB Holding”, according to consolidated data, reported 219 million euros in revenue and 7.61 million euros in profits, with a margin of 3.5%, but the company also has other activities besides oil trading through the “HiB Petrol” brand. Meanwhile, “Albapetrol Group”, with 166.2 million euros in revenue, generated only 730,000 euros in net profit, or 0.4% of turnover./Monitor