Rama meeting with young people: students who believe in protest and not in stones! We agreed not to publish the debate

As protests against the government continue in Tirana, Prime Minister Edi Rama held a conversation with a group of young people at the Brigades Palace.

The head of government himself posted the footage on social media, saying the dialogue was held with “students who believe in protest, not in stones.”

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The meeting comes after a series of invitations by the prime minister with the ‘table’ of dialogue in front of the government building, where he invited students and other citizens to sit down and discuss their demands toward the government, the main one being Rama’s resignation.

“GOOD MORNING and with a video postcard from the dialogue with students who believe in protest, not in stones, with whom we agreed not to publish the debate for now but only the footage, along with thanks to Sara Bodon, who has turned the National Youth Agency into a magnet for girls and boys regardless of their beliefs, I wish you a peaceful weekend,” Rama wrote.