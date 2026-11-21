The use of buses as a means of transport in North Macedonia is showing a continuous decline. Third quarter data for this year show that passenger numbers fell by 8.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to the State Statistical Office, in the third quarter of 2026, the number of passengers in road transport fell by 8.4 percent compared with the previous year. A decline of 12.2 percent was also recorded compared with the second quarter of the same year.

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If we analyze the different transport categories, the largest decline is seen in urban transport, with 12.1 percent fewer passengers than last year. Suburban transport recorded a decrease of 5.7 percent, while intercity transport fell by 0.5 percent. International transport also saw a slight decline of 0.8 percent.