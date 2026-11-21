Police forces take up positions near Jakup Krasniqi’s residence as his arrival is awaited

Kosovo Police officers have taken positions near the residence of former parliament speaker Jakup Krasniqi, located in the Velania neighborhood of Pristina, where he is expected to arrive soon.

The presence of law enforcement comes on the fourth and final day of Krasniqi’s humanitarian stay in his homeland, granted due to the serious health condition of his wife.

Të lidhura None found

He is expected to go to his home to spend a few more hours with his family before departing for The Hague.

This four-day visit has sparked strong emotions and a wave of messages of solidarity for the Krasniqi family.

After concluding his stay in Kosovo, the former head of the Assembly will return today to the detention center in The Hague, where he is being held as part of judicial proceedings before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.