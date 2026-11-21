Currently, the electricity supply in Kosovo is stable and most of the demand for consumers on regulated tariffs is being covered by domestic production. However, supply security during the winter season will depend mainly on the performance of the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) power plants and on weather conditions affecting renewable sources.

The Director of the Energy Market Department, Skender Muqolli, told KosovaPress that generators are producing according to the plan set out in the annual energy balance, while renewable sources are also performing well. He said that over the last 24 hours these sources produced on average about 165 megawatts.

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According to him, KEK and all generators are working in line with the annual energy balance approved by the board of the Energy Regulatory Office. This means the overwhelming part of demand, especially for consumers on regulated tariffs, is being covered by domestic production and the situation in the system appears stable.

Speaking about preparations for the winter season, Muqolli stressed that besides the performance of power plants, weather conditions will also play an important role in supply security, as they directly affect energy production from renewable sources. He added that interconnection capacities with neighboring countries have increased by about 350 megawatts, of which 150 megawatts with Albania and 100 megawatts each with Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Muqolli underlined that supply during winter is mainly affected by the performance of the KEK power plant generators and by weather conditions that have a direct impact on renewable sources.

Meanwhile, the Assembly of Kosovo has approved the Government’s decision to declare emergency measures in the electricity supply, which will be in force for 60 days. This decision, initially approved by the Government on November 16, received the support of 61 MPs in the session held after midnight on November 20. The measures include the use of the production capacities of the Ujman Hydropower Plant, especially during peak hours, the creation of an Emergency Technical Committee, and electricity saving in public institutions, with the aim of reducing risks to a stable supply for citizens and the economy.