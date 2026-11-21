The Kosovo Electricity Distribution Company (KEDS) has announced which areas will be temporarily without power supply today, as a result of works being carried out on the distribution network.
According to the notice, on 21.11.2026, works are planned as part of investment projects, as well as third-party interventions.
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In the Gjakova region, from TS 35/10 kV Gjakova I, the 10 kV Ereniku feeder with code 80080011 will be disconnected from 10:00 to 18:00.
This outage will affect the following locations: Qerim and Fehmi Agani.
The stated reason is the implementation of works under the Feeder 2 project.
In Ferizaj, from TS 35/10 kV Ferizaj III, the 10 kV J03 Jezerci feeder with code 40042003 will be disconnected from 08:30 to 18:00.
The areas that will be left without power due to this outage are: TS Gllavicët, Nerodime e Poshtme, Nerodime e Epërme, Naim Beka, Manastirc, Jezercë, Jezerc, Besim Rexhepi, Balaj and Arsim Bega.
The reason for the outage is the commissioning of a new transformer as part of the Balaj Ts i Ri project.
Also in Ferizaj, from TS 35/10 kV Shtime, the 10 kV J12 Fitorja feeder with code 41046007 will be disconnected from 09:30 to 15:00.
This will leave the following streets or areas without power: Komandant Kumanova, Imer Devetaku, E Tiranës, 14 Dhjetori and 12 Qershori.
The reason for this outage is the replacement of the transformer, switchgear, and the 0.4 kV cabinet according to PEE.