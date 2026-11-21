KEDS announces areas that will be without electricity today due to grid works

The Kosovo Electricity Distribution Company (KEDS) has announced which areas will be temporarily without power supply today, as a result of works being carried out on the distribution network.

According to the notice, on 21.11.2026, works are planned as part of investment projects, as well as third-party interventions.

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In the Gjakova region, from TS 35/10 kV Gjakova I, the 10 kV Ereniku feeder with code 80080011 will be disconnected from 10:00 to 18:00.

This outage will affect the following locations: Qerim and Fehmi Agani.

The stated reason is the implementation of works under the Feeder 2 project.

In Ferizaj, from TS 35/10 kV Ferizaj III, the 10 kV J03 Jezerci feeder with code 40042003 will be disconnected from 08:30 to 18:00.

The areas that will be left without power due to this outage are: TS Gllavicët, Nerodime e Poshtme, Nerodime e Epërme, Naim Beka, Manastirc, Jezercë, Jezerc, Besim Rexhepi, Balaj and Arsim Bega.

The reason for the outage is the commissioning of a new transformer as part of the Balaj Ts i Ri project.

Also in Ferizaj, from TS 35/10 kV Shtime, the 10 kV J12 Fitorja feeder with code 41046007 will be disconnected from 09:30 to 15:00.

This will leave the following streets or areas without power: Komandant Kumanova, Imer Devetaku, E Tiranës, 14 Dhjetori and 12 Qershori.

The reason for this outage is the replacement of the transformer, switchgear, and the 0.4 kV cabinet according to PEE.