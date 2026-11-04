Novel about the unsolved murder of a model in Paris wins the Goncourt Prize 77 years later

Philippe Zenada, 62, won the 2026 Goncourt Prize on the evening of Tuesday, November 3, for his novel “L’Inconnue du quai de Javel.” Published by Flammarion last August, the book has already sold 100,000 copies; sales are expected to rise significantly following its recognition with France’s most prestigious literary prize.

The novel is based on the true story of Louise Canchot, a 29-year-old woman from Brittany who was a well-known model in 1940s Paris. Late on the night of September 6, 1949, she was found stabbed to death near the Seine. Canchot posed for painters in the historic Montparnasse district. When she was found, she appeared to have dressed in a hurry: she had neither a handbag nor shoes. Authorities questioned four suspects, but the investigation was closed after six months without identifying her killer.

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The story of the “Girl with a Hundred Portraits”

Seventy-seven years after the unsolved crime, Zenada undertook his own investigation to shed light on the mysterious murder and restore Louise Canchot’s reputation in the public eye. In the novel, he recounts the short life of a woman he describes as having a “dark beauty.” The daughter of a shoemaker from Brittany and estranged from her family, she arrived in Paris in the summer of 1937, when she was just 17, hoping to work as a model. It was not long before the painters of Montparnasse were drawn to her beauty and she became sought after.

When World War II began, many artists left the French capital, but Canchot remained in occupied Paris. She worked as a cabaret waitress and as a dancer at the Folies Bergère. Her daughter, Nathalie, lived with a nanny in a Paris suburb; Louise visited her every Sunday. Zenada’s research suggests that keeping “bad company” led her into alcoholism, before her tragic and still unexplained death at 29.

Beyond the circumstances of Canchot’s death, the author examines France’s judicial system in the 20th century. He concludes that the treatment of femicide has changed little since then. He also challenges the way the victim was portrayed after her murder: the 300-page police report described her as a woman of “bad reputation,” while publications of the time depicted her as a prostitute and drug addict.

Across the book’s 530 pages, Zenada treats the victim with empathy and points to a possible killer. Le Monde writes that the author made every effort to understand his central character. According to French media, before writing the novel, he read almost all of Georges Simenon’s detective novels featuring Inspector Maigret, who headed a criminal investigation department in Paris in 1940.

Zenada had been nominated for the Goncourt four times before winning it with his 13th novel. A former journalist for Voici magazine, he often writes about cases that have challenged the French police. One is “Sulak,” his 2013 novel about the notorious robber who stole from jewelry stores in the 1980s and was known for his remarkable escapes.