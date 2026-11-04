Erion Veliaj injured, mayor moved to hospital wing of Fier prison

Erion Veliaj injured, mayor moved to hospital wing of Fier prison

Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj has been moved from Section A of the pretrial detention facility in Fier to the hospital wing of the same prison.

Veliaj was moved following findings by the Albanian Helsinki Committee and complaints from the mayor, who claims that his health was not assessed despite leg injuries he sustained at Durrës prison.

Të lidhura

None found

Veliaj had previously been transferred from the pretrial detention facility in Durrës to the correctional facility in Fier.

After the transfer, Veliaj published a handwritten letter in which he made accusations against Prime Minister Edi Rama and Justice Minister Toni Gogu.

According to Veliaj, Minister Gogu visited him in prison late on the evening of October 30, 2026, and conveyed a message on behalf of the prime minister during their meeting.

In his letter, the mayor claims that three main demands were communicated to him:

1. Admit involvement in organizing or financing the protests known as the “Flamingo” and student protests. Otherwise, he would face further charges and a sentence that, he claims, could reach 100 years in prison.

2. Step down as head of the Municipality of Tirana and delegate his powers to Arbër Hajdari.

3. Stop consulting and working with his lawyer, Plarent Ndreca.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 11:02

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