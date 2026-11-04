Crime in Albanian family in Italy: 21-year-old killed his mother, stabbed her 10 times (PHOTO)

Yesterday, a tragedy shook the town of Chiari, in Italy’s Brescia province, where a 21-year-old of Albanian origin is suspected of stabbing his 39-year-old mother to death.

The victim has been identified as Meleqe Lusha, and the murder suspect is her son, Eduart Xhani.

Të lidhura None found

According to Italian media, the woman was stabbed about ten times in the upper body.

The exact number of wounds is expected to be determined by an autopsy ordered by prosecutors.

The crime is believed to have occurred during the night of November 2–3, in the home where mother and son lived together.

They had moved into the apartment in August.

After the incident, the 21-year-old left the scene but later went to the Carabinieri station in Cremona, where he recounted what had happened. Authorities issued a detention order for him, and he was taken to prison.

Eduart Xhani was born in San Bonifacio, Italy, while his mother lived there between 2005 and 2008. The family left the town when he was still very young.

The incident has shaken the Albanian community in Chiari.

Chiari’s mayor, Gabriele Zotti, described the incident as inexplicable, saying the family was known in the area and there had been no signs warning of such a tragedy.

Denis Beqiri, president of the Albanian association in Chiari, also expressed shock. He said he knew the 21-year-old because he had completed a school internship at Beqiri’s real estate agency.

According to Beqiri, the young man was polite, reliable and serious. He also described his mother as a very good woman who had raised her son alone, with support from her family.

“We are shocked. We do not know the reasons for this act and cannot understand it. But it is unforgivable and does not represent our community,” he said.

Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances and motive for the killing.