The Norwegian Digitalisation Agency (Digdir) has confirmed to Faytuks Network that the ID-porten platform has been hit by a DDoS cyberattack.

This system serves as the main national tool through which Norwegian citizens identify themselves and access digital public services, and it has now become the target of the attack.

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Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks aim to overload servers or systems with a flood of requests, making it difficult or impossible for regular users to access online services.