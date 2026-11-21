Since 2:00 p.m., citizens have continued their protest against the government. After standing for several hours in front of the Ministry of Education, participants moved the gathering through the streets of the capital, setting off on a march toward Elbasan Road.

During the walk, the crowd loudly expressed opposition to the executive and Prime Minister Edi Rama, chanting among other things the slogan “Resignation for Edi Rama.”

Të lidhura None found

Protesters maintained unity in their stance, demanding the irrevocable removal of the prime minister from office. They expressed determination to continue resistance and demonstrations until their demands are met.