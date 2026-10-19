North Macedonia and Bulgaria agree on health cooperation for 2026–2028

North Macedonia’s Minister of Health, Sasho Klekovski, and Bulgaria’s Minister of Health, Katja Ivkova, signed today in Sofia a Cooperation Plan between the respective ministries of the two countries, covering the period 2026–2028.

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According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the document expresses a shared commitment to expanding and strengthening cooperation in healthcare and medical sciences. This cooperation will be based on equality, reciprocity and common interests.

The plan includes the sharing of data and experience, the dispatch of specialists for training and consultations, participation in medical and scientific activities, the development of joint practical and research projects, as well as the organization of courses and seminars.

The priorities identified include primary and specialized care, hospital services, the prevention and control of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, epidemiological surveillance, medical statistics, the preparation of healthcare responses in emergencies and e-health, along with other areas of common interest.

During his stay in Sofia, Minister Klekovski also visited the Maichin dom University Hospital Complex for Obstetrics and Gynecology. There, he was briefed on the institution’s activities and modern practices in maternal and child health, with particular attention to neonatology and newborn care.

During meetings with medical teams, the parties discussed their experience and opportunities to increase cooperation, particularly in neonatal screening and the timely identification of health problems in newborns.

The Ministry of Health stated that Maichin dom has the largest neonatology clinic in Bulgaria, equipped with an intensive care unit and modern equipment. The institution also houses the National Genetics Laboratory, which conducts newborn screening, including metabolic and genetic testing.