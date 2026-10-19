Extensive checks at hotels and casinos, Ministry of Internal Affairs uncovers violations and detains several people

Over the weekend, on October 17 and 18, 2026, the Criminal Police Department, in cooperation with the sectors of internal affairs and the relevant inspection services, carried out checks at 66 catering establishments and casinos across Macedonia. The inspections identified several irregularities.

Të lidhura None found

Law enforcement officers identified 38 people, checked 61 people and one passenger vehicle, while establishing the identities of 31 people.

At one of the establishments, it was found that a person was providing security services without a license or identification card. At another, a breach of public order and peace was recorded. Three fines were also issued for violations of the Law on Protection from Smoking.

One person was detained after refusing to identify himself, while three foreign nationals were taken in because they had irregular status in the country. The checks also found four minors in an establishment after midnight, as well as the serving of alcohol to minors at two establishments.

On the road near the village of Mazhuçishtë, in the Prilep region, police stopped a driver who was under the influence of alcohol. The test showed a blood alcohol level of 2.04 per mille. He was deprived of his liberty on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of “reckless driving,” under Article 297-a of the Criminal Code.

The Internal Affairs Unit in Kičevo also conducted a raid at a location where games of chance were being organized illegally. During the operation, two people were found and items linked to the case were seized. Once the documentation is completed, the relevant criminal complaint is expected to be filed.

The State Market Inspectorate, the Public Revenue Office, the State Labour Inspectorate, the Directorate for Protection and Rescue, and the Food and Veterinary Agency also took part in the operation. The inspection services found undeclared workers, activities being carried out without the necessary permits, failure to issue fiscal receipts, unregistered activities, transactions in foreign currency, as well as deficiencies in hygienic conditions and fire-protection measures. Measures were taken and the relevant sanctions were imposed for these violations.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that intensified and coordinated checks at catering establishments and casinos would continue in cooperation with the competent institutions. The aim is to uncover and punish illegal activities, ensure the continued enforcement of the law, and increase citizens’ safety.