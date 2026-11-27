Italy’s Parliament has given final approval to the new education decree, a government initiative led by Giorgia Meloni that passed in the lower house with 142 votes in favor, 112 against and 4 abstentions.

The legislation sets a 30 percent cap on foreign students who have not yet adequately mastered the Italian language within each class, while also banning the wearing of the burqa on school premises.

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The legislative package also contains other provisions: parents of foreign origin will be required to learn Italian; measures will be introduced to support students with disabilities; and action will be taken against cyberbullying and school dropout.

Another measure in the package is a 50 percent reduction in the price of schoolbooks in digital format. This measure sparked a clash within the governing coalition in the Senate, where Forza Italia voted against the amendment, while Brothers of Italy, the prime minister’s party, supported it.

The debate comes at a time when the condition of school infrastructure in Italy has become a public concern. Recently, students have protested against run-down buildings and the lack of investment in education.

Italy’s Education Minister, Giuseppe Valditara, defended the law, saying the changes aim to provide students with more opportunities and support families. “Through this measure, we are providing concrete solutions for Italian families and strengthening every student’s right to educational success,” he said.

Valditara stressed that the package provides additional resources for students with disabilities and their families, assistance with the purchase of textbooks, and funding for the role of homeroom teachers. According to him, the integration of foreign students must be based on mastery of the Italian language and respect for shared rules.

The approval met with opposition from the opposition. Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein criticized the government, arguing that education problems cannot be solved by imposing restrictions on foreign students, but through investment in infrastructure and staff. “Schools do not need caps designed to keep foreign children out; they need roofs that do not collapse on students’ heads,” she said.

Schlein called for more funding to renovate schools, an increase in educational staff, and improved learning conditions. She also highlighted the need for more full-time classes, a better student-teacher ratio, and broader psychological support services within schools.