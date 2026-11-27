Severe storms on Thanksgiving Day cancel more than 400 flights and postpone New York parade

Freezing weather swept across the eastern United States on Thanksgiving Day, bringing flooding, widespread power outages and serious disruptions to traffic.

Winds reaching speeds of up to 113 kilometers per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall, left around 1 million households without power. Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey were among the hardest-hit areas, while in some places it could take several days to restore electricity.

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The storm coincided with one of America’s major holidays, when millions of people travel to reunite with their families. Data from the FlightAware platform showed that more than 400 flights were canceled on Thursday, while around 2,200 others were delayed.

Because of flooding in coastal areas, authorities declared a state of emergency in several parts of New Jersey. The same measures were also implemented in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Washington, D.C., experienced the heaviest rainfall ever recorded there on Thanksgiving Day since meteorological records began. Meanwhile, water also inundated the runways at Ronald Reagan National Airport, creating additional difficulties for flights.

In New York, the severe weather also affected the holiday program. The traditional Thanksgiving Day parade was postponed and will take place on Saturday.