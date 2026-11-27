The President of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, met in Ohrid with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, within the framework of the meeting of leaders of the Brdo-Brijuni Regional Initiative.

During the conversation, the two presidents assessed the progress of relations between Kosovo and North Macedonia, highlighting positive developments in the political, diplomatic, and economic fields.

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Shiroka Pula emphasized the need for North Macedonia to continue its support for Kosovo’s full membership in the Council of Europe. She also called for continued mutual support in international and regional organizations.

The presidents also discussed strengthening economic ties. In this context, they noted the increase in trade exchanges, the improvement of the trade balance, and the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Infrastructure connecting Kosovo with North Macedonia was another issue addressed during the meeting.

The President of Kosovo welcomed the establishment of joint border crossing points and the start of works on the Skopje–Blace highway.

She also deemed important the completion of procedures for the construction of the Prizren–Tetovo tunnel, as well as efforts to restore the Pristina–Skopje railway line.