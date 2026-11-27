The Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime today announced its decision on one of the cases known as the “Golden Bullet” case. The panel, composed of judges Erjon Bani, Flora Hajredinaj and Bib Ndreca, found 12 defendants guilty of the criminal offenses involved in the case in decision No. 77 dated November 27, 2026, following investigations by SPAK and examination under the abbreviated trial procedure.

Under the decision, Emiljano Shullazi and Astrit Avdyli were each sentenced to 10 years in prison. Gjergji Cukali received 8 years, while Xhelal Rraja was sentenced to 4 years. Miri Bruli was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months, but the court ordered his immediate release because the time he had spent in pretrial detention exceeded that sentence.

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The full sentences for the 12 defendants are as follows:

Astrit Avdyli – 10 years in prison for securing the conditions and material means to carry out murders, participation in a structured criminal group, illegal possession of weapons, assisting illegal border crossings and other criminal offenses. Emiljano Shullazi – 10 years in prison for securing the conditions and material means to carry out murders, participation in and organization of a structured criminal group, assaulting family members of a person performing a state duty and introducing prohibited items into prison.

Naim Stafuka – 5 years in prison for securing the conditions and means to carry out murders and participation in a structured criminal group. Blerim Abazi, also known as Blerim Gashi – 6 years in prison for the same offenses. Besian Xhixha – 6 years and 8 months in prison for securing the conditions and means to carry out a murder and participation in a structured criminal group. Enver Diva – 6 years and 8 months in prison for the same charges.

Robert Laçi – 6 years in prison for securing the conditions and means to carry out a murder and participation in a structured criminal group. Gjergji Cukali – 8 years in prison for securing the conditions and means to carry out two murders and participation in a structured criminal group. Viktor Imeraj, also known as Viktor Bajraktari – 6 years and 8 months in prison for securing the conditions and means to carry out murders and participation in a structured criminal group. Satilno Basho – 6 years in prison for the same offenses.

Xhelal Rraja – 4 years in prison for securing the conditions and means to carry out a murder and participation in a structured criminal group. Miri Bruli – 3 years and 4 months in prison for assisting illegal border crossings.

With regard to Miri Bruli, the court ordered the termination of the “imprisonment” security measure and his immediate release. The reason is that the period spent in pretrial detention is longer than the sentence of 3 years and 4 months, which was reduced by one-third because of the abbreviated trial. He will be released provided that he is not being held, or required to be held, under arrest, in detention or serving a sentence for another criminal offense.

The decision also provides that several of those convicted will serve their sentences in a high-security prison. For Astrit Avdyli and Emiljano Shullazi, a security period equal to the full length of their sentences has been set, excluding release on parole. The same measure applies to Besian Xhixha, Enver Diva, Gjergji Cukali, Viktor Imeraj and Satilno Basho.

The court also ordered the confiscation in favor of the state of a Glock 17 pistol, 34 rounds of ammunition and two magazines seized during a search of Astrit Avdyli’s home. The defendants have the right to appeal the decision to the Special Court of Appeal for Corruption and Organized Crime within 15 days of the day following notification.