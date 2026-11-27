Three days before the end of the mandate of the Special Parliamentary Commission for Electoral Reform, the Democratic Party has submitted to the Assembly its package of 39 amendments to the Electoral Code and 20 changes to the Penal Code. At the same time, the Democrats have requested that the work of the commission continue for another 2-3 months.

The mandate of this commission ends on November 30, while the proposals submitted by the opposition aim at a deep change in the way deputies are elected.

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The PD demands a transition to the national proportional system, with 100% open lists. Under this scheme, every citizen will have the opportunity to vote for up to five candidates belonging to the same political party.

Another point of the package is the setting of a national threshold of 3% for parties and coalitions. The draft law clarifies that the percentage of this threshold remains to be negotiated and agreed upon between the parties.

The opposition also demands the return of coalitions with separate lists. The opening of lists, according to the Democrats’ proposal, should also extend to the election of members of municipal councils.

A significant part of the changes relates to the separation of the state administration from the ruling party. For this reason, the PD proposes the creation of a protected electoral period, during which public institutions will have restrictions on making decisions that could produce electoral advantage.

“During the protected electoral period, it is forbidden to propose, approve, issue, declare as a state commitment, implement or execute measures that create, expand, increase, accelerate or materialize public benefits for the purpose of electoral gain,” the draft submitted by the PD states.

Changes are also foreseen in the Penal Code. The Democrats demand imprisonment of up to seven years for the illegal organization of political-administrative patronage, the falsification of electoral results under aggravating circumstances, and the creation of schemes for vote buying.

In the letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Niko Peleshi, the co-chair of the Electoral Reform Commission, Oerd Bylykbashi, links the request for extending the mandate to the need to address the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations, finalize the draft laws, and reach a political agreement between the parties.