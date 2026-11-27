Disputes over the budget and Ukraine accelerate the conclusion of the Brussels summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a further reduction in the European Union’s joint budget, expressing his opposition to the latest proposal for the 2028–2034 period.

The debate among European leaders over the scale of spending led the meeting in Brussels to conclude ahead of schedule. According to Merz, the proposal remains too high, even though it has already been reduced by around €204 billion.

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“The overall amount remains far too high. It must also be affordable for the member states that will finance it.”

The EU leaders’ aim is to reach a budget agreement at the next meeting, which is expected to take place in December, before the Christmas holidays. Under the plan presented by European Council President António Costa, the union’s funds for the next seven years would amount to around €1.78 trillion.

Financing for Ukraine was another central topic of the discussions. Merz called for all member states to assume responsibility and opposed excluding Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary from the guarantee for the €90 billion loan that will be provided to Kyiv. According to the German chancellor, support for Ukraine is not intended to prolong the conflict, but to create the conditions for ending it.

Merz warned that a prolonged war could trigger another wave of Ukrainian refugees heading to European countries. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker took the same position, calling for a joint European solution to financing Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš opposed linking the issue of aid to Ukraine with negotiations on the EU’s general budget. He argued that funding for Kyiv should be addressed through a separate process, as the Czech Republic needs the funds for other spending.

The discussions are still in their early stages, while an agreement on the multiannual budget is expected to be sought at the next summit, which will be held before Christmas.