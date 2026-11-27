Announcement regarding the creation of a new political party/ Students in Protest react: We are not part of any political party

Following the announcement of the creation of a new political party, “Students in Protest” have reacted through an official notice, emphasizing that they are not part of any political entity and that they do not support any of the parties.

They recalled that since May 31 they have been in support of the protest and its demands, stressing that the spirit of this civic movement transcends political parties and personal beliefs.

Të lidhura None found

They also emphasize that everyone is free to undertake political initiatives, but underline that such actions should not be linked to the name of the community.

Notice:

Hello, I hope you are well. I am sharing a brief statement with you:

Students in Protest, as a student community created during the protest, declares that it is not part of any political party!

From May 31 until today, we, Students in Protest, have been in support of the protest and its demands. We have believed that the spirit created by this civic revolt transcends political parties and personal beliefs, encompassing a large part of society.

Even today, after October 13, when students came out en masse, we continue to maintain the same stance.

We have not formed a political party, nor are we supporters of any of them.

We consider that everyone is free to take a political initiative, but we make it clear that this action is not in our name.