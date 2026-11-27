GJKKO delivers verdicts for Shullazi, Astrit Avdyli, and Cukali, here’s how many years they were sentenced (LIST)

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) has delivered its verdict in the “Golden P*umb” case, sentencing 12 defendants to various prison terms.

According to the verdict, Emiljano Shullazi and Astrit Avdyli were each sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Gjergji Cukali received 8 years.

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The verdict was reached following SPAK’s investigations and the case was reviewed under the shortened trial procedure.

List of sentences for the 12 defendants:

Astrit Avdyli – 10 years in prison.

Emiljano Shullazi – 10 years in prison.

Gjergji Cukali – 8 years in prison.

Besian Xhixha – 6 years and 8 months in prison.

Enver Diva – 6 years and 8 months in prison.

Blerim Abazi, alias Blerim Gashi – 6 years in prison.

Robert Laçi – 6 years in prison.

Santilo Basho – 6 years in prison.

Viktor Imeraj, alias Viktor Bajraktari – 6 years and 8 months in prison.

Naim Stafuka – 5 years in prison.

Xhelal Rraja – 4 years in prison.

Miri Bruli – 3 years and 4 months in prison.

Miri Bruli is released immediately from pre-trial detention

One of the GJKKO’s decisions concerns Miri Bruli, for whom immediate release has been ordered.

Although he was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison, the court ordered the termination of the security measure “Arrest in prison,” since the time he has spent in pre-trial detention exceeds the imposed sentence.

His release will be implemented if he is not held under arrest or sentenced for any other criminal case.

In the verdict, GJKKO determined that some of the convicted individuals will serve their sentences in high-security prisons.

For Emiljano Shullazi, Astrit Avdyli, Besian Xhixha, Enver Diva, Gjergji Cukali, Viktor Imeraj, and Santilo Basho, a security period equal to the full duration of the sentence has been set. This means they cannot benefit from parole during this period.

The court also ordered the confiscation in favor of the state of a Glock 17 pistol, 34 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines seized during a search of Astrit Avdyli’s residence.

The verdict can be appealed to the Special Court of Appeal for Corruption and Organized Crime within 15 days, starting from the day after its notification.