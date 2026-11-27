OARK becomes a member of the Architects’ Council of Europe

The Chamber of Architects of the Republic of Kosovo (OARK) is now an official member of the Architects’ Council of Europe (ACE).

The membership was approved on November 26 in Brussels, during a meeting of the ACE General Assembly.

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Following this decision, licensed architects in Kosovo will also be represented in ACE through the institution responsible for regulating the practice of the profession in the country.

During OARK’s presentation to the Assembly, Chairwoman Mimoza Haxhija Jedrashi spoke about Kosovo’s experience in establishing the Chamber and developing the licensing system.

She emphasized that one of the priorities is cooperation with European counterpart chambers, with the aim of preparing young architects for the professional market and assessing their qualifications.

“For architects working in Kosovo, this cooperation is also important in terms of how public architecture competitions are organized and how projects are selected on the basis of quality. For those seeking to work abroad, links with counterpart chambers can help clarify the procedures for recognizing qualifications and the conditions set by the host country for practicing the profession,” she said.

Established in January 2025, OARK has a legal mandate to license architects, administer the public register, monitor professional standards and organize continuing education.