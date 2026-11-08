NAME/ Tried to use a pistol in a fight in Vlora; 34-year-old arrested, metal knuckle duster also found

NAME/ Tried to use a pistol in a fight in Vlora; 34-year-old arrested, metal knuckle duster also found

A conflict between 34-year-old Mario Meçanaj and a 41-year-old man in the Uji i Ftohtë area of Vlora ended with the arrest of the younger man, who is suspected of trying to use a firearm.

The confrontation took place yesterday evening, at around 8:50 p.m., at a spot known as “Rrapi” in the “Uji i Ftohtë” neighborhood. While on patrol, police noticed Meçanaj and E. H., 41, a resident of Tirana, arguing over trivial matters.

Të lidhura

None found

Officers intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. Meçanaj tried to run away but was caught and subdued by police officers.

According to suspicions raised by the initial investigative actions, he tried to use a pistol during the fight, then threw it into the sand near the place where he was caught. Police found the weapon and seized it as material evidence.

A search of the 34-year-old’s vehicle also uncovered and led to the seizure of a metal knuckle duster.

The arrest was carried out as part of the police operation “Yacht.” The case files have been sent to the Vlora Prosecutor’s Office for further action.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 17:00

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