Testimony of 14-year-old girl with autism about train incident: Passengers were focused on their phones

Two Afghan nationals are on trial in Britain in a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl with autism on a train. They face a total of 20 sexual offence charges, all of which they deny.

According to the Daily Mail, the defendants are Barialai Rahimi, 25, from Southall in west London, and Mirebandurahman Sadat, 29, from Cricklewood in northwest London. The charges include rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with a minor. The trial has shocked the British public.

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The incident is alleged to have taken place on February 5, aboard a Southeastern train travelling to London. At Inner London Crown Court, it was said that the men had spotted the girl, who had left home, at a railway station in Kent and then followed her onto the train.

During the hearing, the court was shown the recorded statement the 14-year-old had given to police. Asked about the other passengers, she said nobody was watching her and everyone was busy with their phones. She said they did not realise what was happening.

The jury was also shown CCTV footage in which Rahimi could be seen leading the girl to the train’s toilet.

According to the girl’s testimony, contact with the men had begun before she boarded the train. Rahimi complimented her appearance and tried to put her coat on her, while Sadat watched from a distance. She said she initially took his behaviour as friendly, but the repeated comments made her think he was going too far.

The girl said the 25-year-old introduced himself as “Sandin”, then hugged and kissed her without her consent. She said he stood very close to her as she tried to resist, and that the kiss had been excessive.

The girl testified that she had told Rahimi her real age. She said she did not know how to say no to him. Asked why she had agreed to sit on his lap, she explained that he was older and stronger than she was, so she felt powerless. She said she did what they asked to avoid a dangerous situation, fearing they might become angry and use violence.

In a written statement, Rahimi denied committing a crime. He claimed the girl had told him she was 17 and that he believed her because she looked 17 or 18. According to him, she had made the first move and everything that happened was consensual.

Sadat also categorically denied the charges. He said that, although he has some memory problems, he had not done what he is accused of doing.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty. The trial at Inner London Crown Court is expected to last three weeks, while the case has raised serious questions about the protection of minors on public transport.