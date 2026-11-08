Ministry of Interior reports 11 domestic violence complaints in the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Interior says 11 cases of domestic violence were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, police detained suspects in some of the cases, while necessary actions are being taken to clarify the circumstances of the others.

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In Prilep, a woman reported yesterday that her former partner had been stalking and harassing her for a long time. According to her report, he would show up at her workplace, follow her on her way home, and send her insulting messages.

Police in Strumica arrested a 62-year-old man in a village in the Municipality of Novo Selo. He is suspected of behaving aggressively toward his 57-year-old wife at their family home.

A 65-year-old man went to the Strumica Police Station to report aggressive behavior by his 33-year-old son. The son was later taken to a healthcare facility for treatment.

On the night of November 7, 2026, police detained a 38-year-old man in a village in the Strumica region. He was reported for physically assaulting his 33-year-old wife and then forcing her and their minor children out of the family home.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Veles after his 45-year-old former wife reported him for physical assault and threats.

A 49-year-old man was detained in Zletovo by police officers from Probishtip after his 37-year-old partner reported that he had physically assaulted her.

In Gostivar, a 38-year-old woman reported her 42-year-old husband for the criminal offense of “bodily injury.” Police detained him following the report.

In Ohrid, a 41-year-old woman reported that her husband had insulted and threatened her over the phone while she was at work.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man in the Čair area of Skopje after his 47-year-old wife reported that he had physically assaulted her.

In Gjorče Petrov, Skopje, a 19-year-old man said that he had been assaulted and threatened by his 17-year-old former partner. According to his report, she had also damaged the front door of his house and his vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman reported in the Centar area of Skopje that her 49-year-old father had threatened her and her mother.

The Ministry of Interior says measures are being taken in all cases to fully investigate and document the incidents, and that the relevant reports will be filed once the procedures are complete.

The Ministry of Interior urges citizens not to remain silent about domestic violence and to report every case promptly. Victims of domestic violence, as well as people who know that someone else is facing such a situation, can contact the nearest police station or call 112 or 192.